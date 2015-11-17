Counterterrorism workshop held in Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The 21st annual Joint Counterterrorism Awareness Workshop is being held in Chicago.

The event was planned months ago but takes on special significance after last week's terror attacks in Paris.

Just about every speaker who took to the podium today commented about the timing of this conference and emphasized the importance of the work that will take place here over the next two days.

More than 200 counterterrorism experts at the local, state and federal level are attending including the FBI, homeland security and Chicago police and fire.

They will run through several terrorist scenarios – some that have actually happened and other worse case scenarios to determine the best ways to respond and coordinate efforts and most importantly to communicate.