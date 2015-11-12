Alaska troopers: Woman raped over 5 weeks at rural cabin

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A 37-year-old Alaska man has been charged with kidnapping and raping a woman over a five-week span at a remote cabin more than 100 miles west of Fairbanks.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled Nov. 20 for Daniel Selovich, who was arrested Sunday when he and the woman were brought to Fairbanks. The woman was hospitalized.

Troopers say he held her against her will at the cabin located about 16 miles south of Manley Hot Springs. That’s a tiny village at the end of the Elliott Highway, the only road link to Fairbanks.

Troopers spokeswoman Beth Ipsen says in an email to The Associated Press that a friend of the woman who was concerned about her health called authorities.

A call to the public defender’s office in Fairbanks, which is representing Selovich, wasn’t immediately returned Thursday. Troopers couldn’t immediately provide additional information.