Daycare workers say religious beliefs prevent them from recognizing a transgender child

HOUSTON, TX — Two daycare workers say they were fired for refusing to recognize a transgender child.

Officials at the daycare center in Houston say they agreed to follow a family’s request to change the gender identity of a six-year-old girl.

But the daycare workers say their religious beliefs prevented them from treating the child as a boy.

A daycare spokesman said the women were fired for other reasons, unrelated to the transgender child.

The women have filed a lawsuit for wrongful termination.