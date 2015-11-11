Daycare workers say religious beliefs prevent them from recognizing a transgender child
HOUSTON, TX — Two daycare workers say they were fired for refusing to recognize a transgender child.
Officials at the daycare center in Houston say they agreed to follow a family’s request to change the gender identity of a six-year-old girl.
But the daycare workers say their religious beliefs prevented them from treating the child as a boy.
A daycare spokesman said the women were fired for other reasons, unrelated to the transgender child.
The women have filed a lawsuit for wrongful termination.