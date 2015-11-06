Fellow officers had complained about Fox Lake cop years ago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX LAKE, Ill. — Fellow officers had complained about the conduct of a northern Illinois policeman years before his suicide led to revelations that he'd been stealing money from a department-sponsored youth program.

Fox Lake police Lt. Charles Joseph Gliniewicz was found shot to death on Sept. 1. Investigators revealed this week that Gliniewicz killed himself and staged the suicide to look like he'd been gunned down.

His personnel file, released Thursday, shows a troubled history.

It includes an anonymous 2009 letter from fellow officers complaining to the mayor that the police chief had not dealt appropriately with problems involving Gliniewicz.

Their accusations included an inappropriate sexual relationship with a subordinate, sexual harassment and threats against a dispatcher.

It wasn't clear from the file whether any action was taken in response to the letter.