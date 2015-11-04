Escape The Railcar: A mental maze for group fun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- It takes wits, communication, and a sharp mind … and still that may not be enough, to Escape the Railcar.

Escape Artistry's rail car is inside the Flat Iron Building in Wicker Park is an adventure for corporate team building, date night, family game night and even charity fundraisers.

Ten brave travelers step onto a Chicago railcar for a commute that is like none before. There are no stops and it is up to them to make out alive.

The clues are random and scattered everywhere -some are real and some red herrings and they lead to puzzles, locks and word games.

And we have one hour to use our mental strength, not physical from stopping this crazy train..

The monitor at the front of the train offers encouragement as time ticks away. And occasionally, with the ding of a bell, a few extra clues are given along the way.

It is a complex and elaborately decorated mental maze, that taps into many different strengths and weaknesses.

See if WGN’s Amy Rutledge and her crew of creative commuters get out in time.

This Friday Escape Artistry's are having a launch party in conjunction with the building's monthly artists open house from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Friday. Its free and open to the public.

Tickets to The Railcar will run $28.

More info:

Flat Iron Arts Building, Suite 350

1579 N. Milwaukee Ave. Chicago

773-789-9535

Www.escape-artistry.com/tickets