Mike Hamernik has your Sunday forecast and a look into next week.
Sunny Sunday forecast, but cooler temps coming this week
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Light rain Thursday into Friday, sunshine, warmer temps return Saturday
-
Temps lower Tuesday ahead of midweek warm-up
-
Mild Saturday, then temperatures take a tumble
-
After cold start, wintry mix likely mid-week
-
7-Day Forecast: Temps. in lower 30s, scattered snows Monday
-
-
After a warm and sunny start, rain possible mid-week
-
Temperatures in the 30s, chance of scattered showers this week
-
Sun comes out Thursday—finally warmer Friday
-
Body of dead newborn found in cooler along Georgia road
-
‘Aquaman’ outswims ‘Poppins,’ ‘Bumblebee’ with $67.4M debut
-
-
Chilliest temps of the season could bring first flurries
-
Summer-like temps Wednesday crash on Thursday, rain follows
-
Kevin Hart’s ‘The Upside’ unseats ‘Aquaman’ in $19.6M debut