Perfume company will replicate scent of deceased loved ones

POSES, France – There’s a new perfume that lets you smell like a dead person. A perfume company in France, Kalain, figured out how to replicate the scent of your deceased loved ones.

The process starts when you submit an article of clothing that has the smell that you want to duplicate. A laboratory then lifts scent molecules from the clothing, duplicates them, and puts them into your own, custom perfume.

The owner of Kalain came up with the end when she noticed her mom always smelling her dead father’s pillow.

Experts say the smell of a deceased person can help bring back memories. The perfume comes out next month, it costs $600.