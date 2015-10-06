CPD’s McCarthy appears before aldermen, critics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago Police Superintendent Garry McCarthy faced tough questions at a budget hearing from aldermen who've called on him to step down.

The police chief fielded questions on police overtime, crime rates, minority hiring and illegal guns during a Tuesday hearing on the department's budget.

The public appearance came a day after a group of mostly black aldermen called for his firing. They contend McCarthy has had plenty of time to reduce street violence, but hasn't done so.

At one point, City Council Member Carrie Austin grew so frustrated she pounded on a table and yelled.

McCarthy later said he's also frustrated but plans to stay in his job.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel said Tuesday that he's standing by McCarthy.

A day earlier, officials announced McCarthy's second-in-command, Alfonza Wysinger, would retire.