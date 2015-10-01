Preps underway already for Chicago Marathon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The Bank of America Chicago Marathon is a little more than one week away, but preparations are already underway for the race.

The race is Sunday, Oct 11 but the porta potties and tents are getting put up now.

Overnight, crews sprayed the official blue line down on the ground. The blue line runs through 29 neighborhoods and serves as a guide for the 45,000 runners to follow through the streets of Chicago to get them from start to finish.

The course heads as far north as Addison., west to Damen and south to 35th St.

Closures will start to take place in Grant Park late next week.