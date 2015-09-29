Cubs planning to show wild-card game at Wrigley Field

A general view of Wrigley Field as the Chicago Cubs take on the Philadelphia Phillies on July 26, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Even though the Cubs’ wild-card game on Oct. 7 will likely be in Pittsburgh, fans might get the chance to watch the game at Wrigley Field.

The team is planning to show the game on its outfield video boards and tickets reportedly would be sold to season ticket holders first and then the public at a fixed price. Proceeds would go to charity.

Major League Baseball has yet to approve the event.

