Cubs planning to show wild-card game at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO — Even though the Cubs’ wild-card game on Oct. 7 will likely be in Pittsburgh, fans might get the chance to watch the game at Wrigley Field.

The team is planning to show the game on its outfield video boards and tickets reportedly would be sold to season ticket holders first and then the public at a fixed price. Proceeds would go to charity.

Major League Baseball has yet to approve the event.

