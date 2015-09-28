Owner asking for help in search for lost parrot

CHICAGO — The owner of a rare parrot is asking for help in bringing the lost bird home.

Kathy Forst of HAPPE Parrots Rescue told WGN that Chelsea, a rare male Indian Ringneck Parrot, went missing in Schiller Park on Thursday.

It was briefly discovered the same day, and the rescue organization was notified. But by the time HAPPE had been contacted by the parrot’s owners saying it was theirs, the bird was missing again.

The rescue organization says Chelsea has a head wound and needs to be treated once found. Anyone with information on the parrot’s whereabouts can contact HAPPE at 630-759-7363.

The owner shared photos of the bird with Forst, who then shared them with WGN. See the photos in the gallery above.