× Gang member found guilty of attempted murder in 2011 shooting of 2 Chicago cops

CHICAGO — A member of the Black Souls street gang has been found guilty of attempted murder in the shootings of two police officers four years ago.

Alvis Holley, 28, was convicted Friday after a four-day trial of two counts of attempted murder of a police officer. The shootings were in the West Garfield Park neighborhood in 2011.

According to authorities the shooting happened when police moved in on a drug deal in an alley. Holley was traced through DNA evidence.

Both officers still carry the bullets in their bodies, and one is disabled and unable to work.