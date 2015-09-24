× TLC specials to focus on Duggar daughters Jill and Jessa

NEW YORK — In the aftermath of TLC’s canceled “19 Kids and Counting,” the network is producing two or more specials that will focus on Duggar daughters Jill and Jessa.

The specials will feature 24-year-old Jill Dillard, her husband and their infant son as they prepare to move to El Salvador for missionary work and 22-year-old Jessa Seewald. Seewald and her husband are expecting their first child in November.

No airdate, title or number of programs was specified.

The network said Thursday the specials will not include 27-year-old Josh Duggar, the oldest of the Duggar siblings and the subject of revelations last May that, as a teenager, he had fondled four of his sisters, including Jill and Jessa. More recently he publicly apologized for a pornography addiction and cheating on his wife.