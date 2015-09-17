Rizzo homers, lifts Cubs to 9-6 win over Pirates

PITTSBURGH — Anthony Rizzo started a six-run fifth inning with a two-run homer, and the Chicago Cubs rallied for a 9-6 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday to take three of four games between NL playoff contenders.

The Cubs moved within two games of the wild card leaders. Should the teams end up tied at the end of the regular season, Chicago would have home-field advantage, having won the season series with 10 wins in 16 games.

Pittsburgh trails St. Louis by 4 ½ games in the NL Central. The Cardinals play a night game against the Brewers at Milwaukee.

The Cubs turned a 4-3 deficit into a 9-4 lead with the fifth-inning outburst that included a two-run double by reliever Clayton Richard (4-2) and RBI singles by Addison Russell and Tommy La Stella.