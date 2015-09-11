× Official: Fox Lake officer was struck by 2 bullets

FOX LAKE, Ill. — A local government official familiar with the investigation into the shooting death of a northern Illinois police officer says the lieutenant was hit twice: once in his protective vest and once at an angle that allowed the bullet to enter his chest.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity, citing the ongoing investigation. The official says the fatal shot was fired from above the vest in a downward direction.

Fox Lake police Lt. Charles Gliniewicz was shot dead Sept. 1 in the village northwest of Chicago.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says several shots were fired, but hasn’t said whether any came from the officer’s weapon or how many times Gliniewicz was hit.

The sheriff’s office has said Gliniewicz reported chasing three men before dispatchers lost contact with him.