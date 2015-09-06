× Cubs Game Notes For Sunday vs. Diamondbacks

* The Cubs shut out the Diamondbacks yesterday and have shut out 16 opponents this season, second only to the Dodgers 19.

* Arizona starters have had trouble going deep into games this season. Their 65 trails only Colorado (70), Philadelphia (69), and Baltimore (66).

*Kris Bryant has a 1035 OPS in August.

*Starting tomorrow the Cubs play 17 of their final 27 games on the road.

*The Cubs rookie class has 55 home runs this year, just short of the team record 58 from the class of 1966 that included Randy Hundley (19), Byron Browne (16), and Fergie Jenkins (1).

*At 77-57 the Cubs are on pace to finish with 93 wins.

*Cub pitchers have allowed three or fewer walks in 63 straight games since June 26, the longest such streak for the team since 1914.