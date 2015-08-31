Exavier Pope joins Sports Feed on Monday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Sports and the law have mixed a little bit more than fans in Chicago would like this summer.

There is the rape investigation going on with Patrick Kane in New York. There is a recently filed lawsuit against Derrick Rose. Each have been debated among fans and pundits since the news of each broke.

One man who knows all about the legal side of things is Chicago attorney Exavier Pope and he shared some of his knowledge on Monday's Sports Feed. Talked with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman about the Kane and Rose situations along with other potential legal debates in sports.

To watch Exavier's segments, click on the video above and below.