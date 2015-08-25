Boy, 12, trips in museum and punches hole through $1.5M painting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAIWAN -- A pricey "oops!" caught on camera in Taiwan.

A 12-year-old boy was with a group touring an art exhibit, when he tripped over a rope barrier and accidentally punched a hole in a $1.5 million painting.

The painting by Paolo Porpora, titled "Flowers," is about 350 years old and on loan from Italy.

Museum administrators are not asking the boy and his family to pay for the damage.

Instead, they will ask the insurance company to cover restoration costs and compensate the painting's owner.