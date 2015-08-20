‘I’m not blue, and I’m not gigantic’: Couple banned from Facebook over last name

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — It’s true that Balizar Orion Avatar has a very unique name, but now Facebook has a problem with it.

His profile was deleted because Facebook does not believe Avatar is his real name, KTVK reports. His wife Audry cannot change her maiden name to her married name on Facebook for the same reason.

So, what’s the problem with the name Avatar? The couple believes it has to with a few things, including the blockbuster 2009 movie called “Avatar.” The science fiction movie was written and directed by James Cameron and focused blue extraterrestrials.

It was a huge success, and “Avatar 2” is set to be released in 2017.

As a result, Avatar said he and his wife are being forced to provide their driver licenses and other documents proving that Avatar is their name.

“I feel like I’m getting singled out, me and my wife,” Avatar said. “I really do.”

A Facebook representative told KTVK that several word and names are flagged as being suspicious for having fake accounts. It just so happens that Avatar is one of those names. The company said it is working on getting the Avatars’ Facebook pages up and running.

Meanwhile, the couple is trying to have a sense of humor about the situation.

“I’m not blue, so, and I’m not gigantic,” Audry said.