Nature museum ‘celebrates everything insects’ with Bug-a-palooza

“Celebrating everything insects,” may not be a phrase that easily comes to mind, but that’s exactly what the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum is doing with the Bugapalooza.

Invertebrate specialist Allen Lawrance will take visitors on an exploration including bees, creepy crawlers and beautiful butterflies.

“Insects are always going to be there whether you like them or not so I think it might be a little easier to like it,” Allen says. “With over a million species we have named, they’re everywhere.”

And for the brave, there is also bug baking - chocolate chirp cookies and super worm fries.

Worms and crickets you usually keep out of the kitchen head straight to your favorite snacks. To make our friends a little more palatable, Allen fed them fresh oatmeal and oranges, fresh greens and fruit to load their guts before they go into ours.

After being fed, the crickets are frozen then dry roasted and de-legged.

The worms go from boiling water for one minute then to 350 degree vegetable oil for three minutes. A little garlic salt to taste and the crispy fries are ready.

Bugapalooza

Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum

Friday Aug. 21st 5:30pm – 7:30 pm

2430 North Cannon Drive

Register Online at Naturemuseum.org