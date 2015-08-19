Killer deal: ‘The Silence of the Lambs’ house up for sale

PERRYOPOLIS, Pa. — A Pennsylvania couple is looking for someone new to live in a home movie fans associate with grisly death.

Scott and Barbara Lloyd are looking to sell the three-story Victorian that was used as the home of psychotic killer Buffalo Bill in the 1991 film “The Silence of the Lambs.”

Scott Lloyd tells the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review that crews spent three days shooting at the home in Perryopolis. The basement dungeon where the killer kept one would-be victim, however, doesn’t exist. Those scenes were shot on a sound stage.

Still, Realtor Dianne Wilk is hopeful someone will pay $300,000 for the home which the Lloyds bought in 1976.

Wilk says, “People love to be scared. I could see somebody doing something fun with this.”

