Sale strikes out 15 as White Sox beat Cubs 3-1

CHICAGO — Chris Sale matched a career high with 15 strikeouts while pitching seven scoreless innings, and the Chicago White Sox snapped the crosstown Cubs' nine-game win streak with a 3-1 win on Sunday.

Jose Abreu, Melky Cabrera and Alexei Ramirez homered for the White Sox, who had lost 10 of 15. Abreu, Cabrera and Carlos Sanchez had two hits apiece.

Sale (11-7) allowed one hit — Dexter Fowler's one-out single in the sixth — and walked two. It was his 11th double-digit strikeout game of the year and ran his total for the season to a major league-best 208.