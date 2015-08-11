Rare and historic finds on display at World’s Fair of Money

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEMONT, Ill. -- Thousands of coins and paper currency to the tune of more than a billion dollars are on display and up for sale at the Donald E Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.

Dealers from all over the U.S. as well as mints from Asia, Australia, South Africa and more are showing off collector’s items and pieces of history.

WGN’s Amy Rutledge has all the details on the rare and historic items you can find.

2015 World’s Fair of Money

Aug 11-15 Donald E Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont

Admission: $6 for the public; free for ANA members.

Saturday, Aug. 15, is Free Saturday for all. free appraisals on Saturday between 11am & 2pm

For more info, log on to

TheNew10.treasury.gov

www.worldsfairofmoney.com