Rare and historic finds on display at World’s Fair of Money

Dealers from all over the U.S. as well as mints from Asia, Australia, South Africa and more are showing off collector’s items and pieces of history.
WGN’s Amy Rutledge has all the details on the rare and historic items you can find.
2015 World’s Fair of Money
Aug 11-15 Donald E Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont
Admission: $6 for the public; free for ANA members.
Saturday, Aug. 15, is Free Saturday for all. free appraisals on Saturday between 11am & 2pm
41.986751 -87.872160