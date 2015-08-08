Bobbi Kristina Brown wrongful death lawsuit amended

Posted 7:47 AM, August 8, 2015, by , Updated at 07:48AM, August 8, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ATLANTA — A lawsuit in the death of  Bobbi Kristina Brown  has been upgraded to include wrongful death, and it says a "toxic cocktail"  killed Brown.

The 22-year-old daughter of the late Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown died on July 26th, months after being found unresponsive in the bath tub of her home.

The original lawsuit accused Nick Gordon of multiple charges, including assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Now the amended complaint adds a wrongful death count: alleging that Gordon gave Bobbi Kristina a toxic cocktail and then put her face down in a tub of cold water, which caused brain damage.

1 Comment

  • Brandi

    That is murder. Why isn’t he being arrested if he gave her a toxic cocktail and put her head in water. I don’t understand.

    Reply