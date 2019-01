Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. --Police say the body found earlier today along a road in Willowbrook is that of missing woman Gloria Godinez.

66-year-old Godinez disappeared in that area over the weekend. She told her family she was going to a nearby hotel health club on Sunday and never returned. She left around 10:30 a.m. Sunday for the short walk to the 5 Seasons Health Club at Madison and Plainfield in Burr Ridge.