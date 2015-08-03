5-year-old among those shot over violent weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Two young children were among more than three dozen shooting victims in Chicago over the weekend.

Last night, 5-year-old Camilla Robertson was walking with her step-mom Felicia and her older siblings in the 5600 block of South Bishop in Englewood when two cars pulled over and a group of men started fighting and firing guns.

Felicia says she pushed the kids to the ground but one of the bullets hit Camilla in the leg.

Camilla is still at Comer Children’s Hospital but is expected to be released soon. She’ll be starting kindergarten later this month.

As far as the suspects, police say the shooter got away in a silver sedan.

It was one of many weekend shootings.

Just five minute after Camilla was hit, a 7-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder in the Belmont Central neighborhood while sitting in a car with a 19-year-old man.

In total, three people were killed and 37 wounded this weekend alone.

So far this year, there have been more than 1600 shootings in Chicago. This is up from nearly 1500 at this time last year and about 1200 in 2013.