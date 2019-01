Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARIS - A piece of debris that could be from missing Malaysia Airlines flight 370 has arrived in Paris.

The piece is that of an airplane wing.

It arrived from the French island, Reunion, in the Indian Ocean where it was found on Wednesday.

MH370 was traveling from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing when it vanished in March, 2014.

Work to identify the wing will be mid-week. Some experts believe it is "most likely" from that missing jet.