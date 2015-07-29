× Tom Brady: ‘I did nothing wrong’ in Deflategate

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Embattled New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is defending himself in the deflated footballs scandal.

Brady says in a 507-word Facebook post on Wednesday morning that he did nothing wrong. He also says that he replaced his broken phone with a new one after his lawyers told the NFL they wouldn’t be getting it.

Brady was suspended for four games after an NFL investigation into whether the Patriots used improperly inflated footballs in the AFC championship game against the Indianapolis Colts. Brady appealed, but Commissioner Roger Goodell upheld the suspension on Tuesday.

Brady says he respects the commissioner’s authority, but he added: “I will not allow my unfair discipline to become a precedent for other NFL players without a fight.”