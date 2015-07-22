Suspect arrested in fatal July 4th shooting of 7-year-old Chicago boy

Posted 6:46 PM, July 22, 2015, by , and , Updated at 01:08PM, July 23, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CHICAGO — Wisconsin authorities say a suspect in the shooting death of a 7-year-old Chicago boy has been arrested.

The Douglas County sheriff's office says a 20-year-old man was arrested Wednesday by deputies and U.S. marshals at a home in Superior, Wisconsin. The city is about 460 miles northwest of Chicago near the Minnesota-Wisconsin state line.

Authorities say the man is being held on a first-degree murder warrant in the July 4 slaying of Amari Brown. The boy was with his father at the time of the shooting.

kidChicago Police Superintendent Garry McCarthy said investigators believed the intended victim was the boy's father, Antonio Brown.

McCarthy complained the father was released on bail after his April arrest on a gun charge, saying, "If Mr. Brown is in custody, his son is alive."

 

5 comments

  • Jonathan Lund

    As someone who lived in Duluth/Superior I’m getting nervous about this influx of people coming from Chicago, Detroit, Buffalo, etc…in the past a lot of people came there if they did’t have a lot of money or had kids; now Duluth/Superior is the new ‘escape to Canada/Alaska’ – now that it’s next to impossible to get into Canada (and find a way to survive off the grid) they’re coming to places like Duluth, which are hundreds of miles away from where they’re from and assuming they’ll never get caught here. Duluth police are now like the border patrol: they know of every missing convict from the rustbelt Great Lakes cities that are likely heading this way.
    Glad they got one of them.

    Reply
    • Anike

      Well, if the police are aware of every missing convict that seems headed that way, why are you so nervous? Relax man.

      Reply