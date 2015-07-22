Suspect arrested in fatal July 4th shooting of 7-year-old Chicago boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Wisconsin authorities say a suspect in the shooting death of a 7-year-old Chicago boy has been arrested.

The Douglas County sheriff's office says a 20-year-old man was arrested Wednesday by deputies and U.S. marshals at a home in Superior, Wisconsin. The city is about 460 miles northwest of Chicago near the Minnesota-Wisconsin state line.

Authorities say the man is being held on a first-degree murder warrant in the July 4 slaying of Amari Brown. The boy was with his father at the time of the shooting.

Chicago Police Superintendent Garry McCarthy said investigators believed the intended victim was the boy's father, Antonio Brown.

McCarthy complained the father was released on bail after his April arrest on a gun charge, saying, "If Mr. Brown is in custody, his son is alive."

