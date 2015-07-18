Heat index could reach 105 to 110 degrees Saturday

Today will be hot. A Heat Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Here is the forecast from the WGN Chicago Weather Center: The Heat Index will be 105 to 110 degrees during the afternoon. A warm and muggy start with early morning temps 75 to 80-degree range. Cumulus clouds form mid-morning. Temps warm through the 80s. Reaching 90 by midday. SW winds as clouds build in the afternoon with a few thunderstorm downpours possible.

The latest heat index readings at Midway are 95 degrees as of 9:50 a.m. MORE: http://chicagoweathercenter.com

"The combination of heat and humidity will create oppressive conditions which may cause heat related illnesses to develop due to prolonged exposure, particularly the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions," the National Weather Service said in the advisory.

 

 

