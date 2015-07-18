Heat index could reach 105 to 110 degrees Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today will be hot. A Heat Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Here is the forecast from the WGN Chicago Weather Center: The Heat Index will be 105 to 110 degrees during the afternoon. A warm and muggy start with early morning temps 75 to 80-degree range. Cumulus clouds form mid-morning. Temps warm through the 80s. Reaching 90 by midday. SW winds as clouds build in the afternoon with a few thunderstorm downpours possible.

USE CAUTION: City urges to take precautions for extreme temperatures

"The combination of heat and humidity will create oppressive conditions which may cause heat related illnesses to develop due to prolonged exposure, particularly the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions," the National Weather Service said in the advisory.