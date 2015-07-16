Pilsen theater no longer hosting planned Chief Keef’s benefit concert

CHICAGO — The Redmoon Theater announced today that it would no longer host a benefit concert in which Chief Keef planned to perform via hologram, saying in a statement that it didn’t “understand the full nature of the event,” according to the Chicago Tribune.

The show was intended to benefit the family of Dillan Harris, a toddler who was killed in the aftermath of the drive-by shooting of Chicago rapper and Chief Keef associate Melvin Carr, a.k.a. Capo.

The 13-month-old was in a stroller when a car fleeing the scene of Carr’s shooting struck and killed him in the Woodlawn community. Police say Antoine Watkins, 21, of the 8100 block of S. Bennett Ave., has been charged for the crime.

Keef intended to beam-in his performance via hologram from Beverly Hills. He is unable to attend the concert in person because of outstanding warrants for his arrest in the city of Chicago. Attendees would’ve been charged a $50 minimum donation, which would’ve gone to family of Dillan Harris and other Chicago charities. The Chicago rapper and Hologram USA CEO Alki David planned to match every dollar raised.

The concert was publicly criticized by Chicago community activist Father Michael Pfleger, who said on Facebook:

“Chief Keef is one of the reasons we have all this violence…Instead of having a concert…why doesn’t he Man Up and acknowledge it’s time to stop this violence and Apologize for his part in it!!!! we don’t need a concert…we need PEACE.”

Keef has since said in a statement that he plans to promote peace in Chicago by supporting the “Stop the Violence” campaign.