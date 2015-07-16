Man creates touching engagement video as tribute to girlfriend’s late dad

Video blogger Tyler Shelton has been dating his girlfriend, Haylee Rose, for years after meeting in middle school.

Her father, Greg, passed away in April 2014, and Tyler never had the chance to ask for his blessing to marry Haylee.

Now, a little over a year later, Tyler has asked for that blessing in a touching video posted to YouTube.

In it, he says:

“Dear, Greg. I’m going to marry your daughter. I always thought of how I was going to ask for your blessing one day, and now that day is here. I wish you were here to hand your baby girl off to me, so I promise to be more than you would ever want me to be.”

In the video, Tyler also talks to other members of Haylee’s family and shows video and images of their lives together.

The video also shows Tyler’s proposal, which is equally as touching as all of his special messages.

Watch in the video player above.