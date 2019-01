Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Metra UP Northwest, UP North and UP West lines are back up and running, but commuters can still expect major delays.

Inbound and outbound UP Northwest Service Metra train movement was halted from Barrington to Harvard due to a wind warning.

A Metra spokeswoman told WGN that UP North line from Waukegan to Chicago was also halted.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.