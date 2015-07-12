Patrick Sharp thanks Blackhawks fans in full-page ad

CHICAGO — Former Blackhawks star Patrick Sharp took out a full-page ad in the Chicago Tribune Sunday, thanking Hawks fans for the “endless memories” after his recent trade to the Dallas Stars.

His full message read:

THANK YOU, CHICAGO

I arrived in Chicago in 2005, not knowing the journey that the Blackhawks would take me on over the next 10 years. This team gave me an opportunity to play, to grow and become the person I am today. I will always be grateful for the time I spent here.

Winning the Stanley Cup was a dream come true; winning it three times with three different groups of teammates, coaches and trainers, was the ultimate privilege as a player. I feel an overwhelming sense of pride when I look back on all that we’ve accomplished together.

Thank you to Rocky Wirtz, John McDonugh, Stan Bowman and the entire Blackhawks family for allowing me to be part of a world class organization on and off the ice. Thank you to the fans for embracing me as a player and as accepting me as a part of Chicago.

This city has meant so much to me and my family: Three Stanley Cup victories. The birth of Madelyn Grace and Sadie Ellen. Endless memories from the fans, my friends and teammates. For the Sharp family, Chicago has become home.

Thank you,

Patrick, Abby, Madelyn and Sadie Sharp