Patrick Sharp thanks Blackhawks fans in full-page ad
CHICAGO — Former Blackhawks star Patrick Sharp took out a full-page ad in the Chicago Tribune Sunday, thanking Hawks fans for the “endless memories” after his recent trade to the Dallas Stars.
His full message read:
THANK YOU, CHICAGO
I arrived in Chicago in 2005, not knowing the journey that the Blackhawks would take me on over the next 10 years. This team gave me an opportunity to play, to grow and become the person I am today. I will always be grateful for the time I spent here.
Winning the Stanley Cup was a dream come true; winning it three times with three different groups of teammates, coaches and trainers, was the ultimate privilege as a player. I feel an overwhelming sense of pride when I look back on all that we’ve accomplished together.
Thank you to Rocky Wirtz, John McDonugh, Stan Bowman and the entire Blackhawks family for allowing me to be part of a world class organization on and off the ice. Thank you to the fans for embracing me as a player and as accepting me as a part of Chicago.
This city has meant so much to me and my family: Three Stanley Cup victories. The birth of Madelyn Grace and Sadie Ellen. Endless memories from the fans, my friends and teammates. For the Sharp family, Chicago has become home.
Thank you,
Patrick, Abby, Madelyn and Sadie Sharp
The 33-year-old Sharp scored 16 goals and 43 points in 68 games for the Blackhawks, who beat Tampa Bay in six games in June for the third Stanley Cup title in six seasons.
According to the Chicago Tribune, when asked about his emotions during a conference call with reporters Saturday, Sharp replied, “Are you trying to make me cry?”
The Associated Press and Chicago Tribune contributed to this report.
7 comments
Charles Kazarian
My heart is deeply saddened. Patrick Sharp is part of Chicago and its history. Unfortunately salary caps and big business takes precedence over all other variables.
Jim
Patrick Sharp will be missed. He is one class act.
I will always remember these last 10 years and watching him and Keith and Seabrook from the beginning. Sharpie was there from the beginning. And now he is the first to leave from the original 7 who won all three cups for the hawks. My heart is full from all the excitement and fun, but now it hurts knowing Sharpie will be playing for Dallas this autumn. I’m gonna miss that guy.
I hope Sharpie remembers us in Chicago.
Maria Lebed
For fans it feels the same way, parting with Sharp is as if parting with family.. Two bad we have these stupid cap rules, I hoped until the last moment we would be able to keep Patrick in Chicago.. The loss is definitely ours, as they say.. Good luck to Patrick and family, I hope he’ll be a frequent visitor to Chicago..
Marty Moran
Total class!
Michael Garneau
Class act on and off the ice. It will be us Patrick Sharp, the Hawk fans, who miss you.
Tim Ambrose
will miss Patrick Sharp,what a personable guy and one heck of a hockey player!
newportson
i’m sure he’s happy now that RAHM is about to strike at the hearts and wallets of the property owners of Chicago that he has been moved to Dallas. Rahm is a thief and don’t think he will stop at the $550 million