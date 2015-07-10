After days of pain, Florida woman finds she was hit with bullet

Candidates for Chicago mayor meet with the Tribune Editorial Board

DELAND, Fla. — A Florida woman says she was shot in the leg while sitting at a café on Independence Day, but she didn’t realize it until doctors found the bullet five days later.

Heather Charlebois told The Daytona Beach News-Journal  that after days of pain from what she initially thought was a firecracker, she went to the hospital. Doctors told her they found a .38-caliber bullet lodged in her leg.

Charlebois says she was on the patio of Cafe Da Vinci in DeLand on Saturday night when she felt a pain in her leg. She checked it out in the bathroom, but there was little blood.

Police say there were no reports of gunfire but believe the bullet might have been fired into the air from some distance away.

