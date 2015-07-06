Burt Shavitz, the Burt behind Burt’s Bees, dies at 80

Candidates for Chicago mayor meet with the Tribune Editorial Board

Posted 8:08 AM, July 6, 2015
PARKMAN, Maine (AP) — Burt Shavitz, the Burt behind Burt's Bees who co-founded the natural cosmetics company before it sold to Clorox, has died. He was 80.

A spokeswoman for Burt's Bees says Shavtiz died Sunday at his home in rural Maine, surrounded by family and friends.

Shavitz was a hippie making a living by selling honey when his life was altered by a chance encounter with a hitchhiking Roxanne Quimby. She was a single mother and a back-to-the-lander who impressed Shavitz with her ingenuity.

In the 1980s she began making products from his beeswax, and they became partners. An image of Burt's face - and his untamed beard - was featured on labels.

Their business partnership ended after the business moved in 1994 to North Carolina. In 2007, Clorox purchased Burt's Bees for $925 million.

 

