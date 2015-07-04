Pilot dies in medical helicopter crash

Posted 7:45 AM, July 4, 2015, by , Updated at 09:29AM, July 4, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Frisco, Colo. – A pilot of a medical helicopter died after the chopper spiraled out of control in Colorado.

The Flight for Life Colorado helicopter took off from a medical center in Frisco, about 70 miles west of Denver, then crashed and burst into flames shortly after.

Emergency crews pulled a medic and nurse from the chopper.

They were taken to hospitals in Denver.

The pilot, 64-year-old Patrick Mahany was trapped and died at the scene.

Mahany had been a Flight for Life pilot since 1987. He was also a Vietnam War veteran.

No patients were on board.

The NTSB is investigating the crash.

 

