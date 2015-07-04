Pilot dies in medical helicopter crash

Frisco, Colo. – A pilot of a medical helicopter died after the chopper spiraled out of control in Colorado.

The Flight for Life Colorado helicopter took off from a medical center in Frisco, about 70 miles west of Denver, then crashed and burst into flames shortly after.

Emergency crews pulled a medic and nurse from the chopper.

They were taken to hospitals in Denver.

The pilot, 64-year-old Patrick Mahany was trapped and died at the scene.

Mahany had been a Flight for Life pilot since 1987. He was also a Vietnam War veteran.

No patients were on board.

The NTSB is investigating the crash.