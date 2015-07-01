Teen wakes up with pain in ear, makes skin-crawling discovery

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — An Arkansas teen made a shocking find this week after waking up with pain in his ear.

On Tuesday, 14-year-old Grant Botti was trying to determine what was causing the pain in his ear when he pulled out a four-inch centipede, according to KARK.

The boy’s mother took him and the bug to the hospital. Doctors found abrasions to Grant’s eardrum and ear canal likely caused by the centipede.

Doctors covered the abrasions with a bandage, and Grant is expected to make a full recovery.

It’s not clear where the centipede came from, but KARK reports that Grant’s family had just gotten back from the beach.