10-year-old mutt crowned world’s ugliest dog

Posted 7:48 AM, June 27, 2015, by , Updated at 09:49AM, June 27, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

PETALUMA, Calif. (AP) — A 10-year-old mutt whose spinal birth defects left him a bit hunchbacked is the winner of this year’s World’s Ugliest Dog contest.

Quasi Modo, a pit bull-Dutch shepherd mix, and his owner took the $1,500 prize Friday night, besting 25 other dogs competing in the contest that applauds imperfection.

Quasi Modo was abandoned at an animal shelter before being adopted by a veterinarian in Loxahatchee, Florida. His owner says some people have mistaken Quasi Modo for a hyena or Tasmanian devil, but his bubbly personality wins them over.

The contest, held at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma, California, is in its 27th year.

The dogs are scored by a three-judge panel in several categories, including special or unusual attributes, personality and natural ugliness.

 

