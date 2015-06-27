10-year-old mutt crowned world’s ugliest dog

PETALUMA, Calif. (AP) — A 10-year-old mutt whose spinal birth defects left him a bit hunchbacked is the winner of this year’s World’s Ugliest Dog contest.

Quasi Modo, a pit bull-Dutch shepherd mix, and his owner took the $1,500 prize Friday night, besting 25 other dogs competing in the contest that applauds imperfection.

Quasi Modo was abandoned at an animal shelter before being adopted by a veterinarian in Loxahatchee, Florida. His owner says some people have mistaken Quasi Modo for a hyena or Tasmanian devil, but his bubbly personality wins them over.

The contest, held at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma, California, is in its 27th year.

The dogs are scored by a three-judge panel in several categories, including special or unusual attributes, personality and natural ugliness.