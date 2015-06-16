Rachel Dolezal says she identifies as black

NEW YORK (AP) — Rachel Dolezal says she started identifying as black around the age of 5, when she drew self-portraits with a brown crayon.

Dolezal appeared Tuesday on the “Today” Show.

She said she “takes exception” to the contention that she tried to deceive people.

Dolezal resigned as president of a local branch of the NAACP after her parents said she was a white woman who for years has posed as African-American.

She says that some of the discussion about her has been “viciously inhumane.”