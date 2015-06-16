Rachel Dolezal says she identifies as black

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK (AP) — Rachel Dolezal says she started identifying as black around the age of 5, when she drew self-portraits with a brown crayon.

Dolezal appeared Tuesday on the “Today” Show.

She said she “takes exception” to the contention that she tried to deceive people.

Dolezal resigned as president of a local branch of the NAACP after her parents said she was a white woman who for years has posed as African-American.

She says that some of the discussion about her has been “viciously inhumane.”

 

