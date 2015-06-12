× Widow sues suburban nail salon alleging pedicure led to man’s death

SAUK VILLAGE, Ill. — A suburban widow is suing a nail salon alleging her husband was burned during a pedicure so badly that his leg was later amputated and “caused or contributed to his death.”

The Chicago Tribune reports the lawsuit was filed yesterday in Cook County court. In it, it started Darryl Carr went to AZ Happy Nails in Sauk Village for a pedicure in 2013.

“His feet were soaked in a hot water and chemical solution, followed by a hot wax solution, the lawsuit states.

The suit alleges AZ Happy Nails “was careless or negligent in using contaminated or unsafe chemical and wax solutions, soaking Carr’s foot in the solutions too long, using excessive heat on Carr’s left foot or failing to test whether Carr might suffer an allergic reaction or ask whether he had any medical conditions.”

They also failed to warn Carr about the risk of harm and failed to properly train and supervise its employees, the suit claims.

“As the proximate result…[Carr] suffered injuries of a personal and pecuniary nature, including serious burns to his left foot and leg, which subsequently became infected, resulting in the amputation of his left foot and leg, and other medical complications that ultimately caused or contributed to his death on June 4, 2015,” the lawsuit states.

Carr’s wife is seeking more than $50,000 in damages, according to the complaint.