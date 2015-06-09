Lunchbreak: Marigold Maison chef Sunil Kumar makes eggplant curry

Marigold Maison
2535 Waukegan Road
Bannockburn
(847) 940-0200
www.marigoldmaison.com
Eggplant Curry - Punjabi Bhartha
Ingredients:
1/2 tsp. cumin seeds
1 cup chopped onions
1 tsp chopped garlic
1 tsp. chopped ginger
1 cup chopped tomatoes
1 lb roasted eggplant, peeled, poked with knife & cook on open gas flame to char (and then chopped)
2 tsp kosher salt
1/2 tsp turmeric powder
1/2 tsp. paprika
1/2 tsp. garma masala
1/2 tsp coriander powder
2 Tbsp. fresh chopped coriander
Directions:
Heat some olive oil in a heavy bottom pan. Add cumin seed 30 sec or until golden brown. Add fresh diced yellow onions and cook for 3 to 5 minutes or until golden brown. Add ginger, and garlic and cook 1minute. Add tomatoes and cook 2 to 3 minutes. Add all spices and eggplant cook 3 to 5 minutes on medium heat. Place the eggplant in dish and garnish.