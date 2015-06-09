Lunchbreak: Marigold Maison chef Sunil Kumar makes eggplant curry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Sunil Kumar

Marigold Maison

2535 Waukegan Road

Bannockburn

(847) 940-0200

www.marigoldmaison.com

Eggplant Curry - Punjabi Bhartha

Ingredients:

1/2 tsp. cumin seeds

1 cup chopped onions

1 tsp chopped garlic

1 tsp. chopped ginger

1 cup chopped tomatoes

1 lb roasted eggplant, peeled, poked with knife & cook on open gas flame to char (and then chopped)

2 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1/2 tsp. paprika

1/2 tsp. garma masala

1/2 tsp coriander powder

2 Tbsp. fresh chopped coriander

Directions:

Heat some olive oil in a heavy bottom pan. Add cumin seed 30 sec or until golden brown. Add fresh diced yellow onions and cook for 3 to 5 minutes or until golden brown. Add ginger, and garlic and cook 1minute. Add tomatoes and cook 2 to 3 minutes. Add all spices and eggplant cook 3 to 5 minutes on medium heat. Place the eggplant in dish and garnish.