Flash flood warning in effect for portions of Illinois, Indiana

Posted 3:52 PM, June 7, 2015, by and , Updated at 05:37AM, June 8, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CHICAGO — The National Weather service in Chicago has issued a flash flood warning for Southeastern Kankakee County in Northeastern Illinois, Northeastern Iroquois County in east central Illinois, Southern Porter County in Northwestern Indiana, Northern Newton County in Northwestern Indiana, Southern Lake County in Northwestern Indiana and Jasper County in Northwestern Indiana.

Viewer Kim DeFrancesco sent in these photos of flash flooding in Cedar Lake, Ind.:

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., has issued Severe Thunderstorm Watch No. 267 valid until 8 p.m. It will cover downstate areas south of Chicago and east into northwest Indiana. It does not include Cook County or the city of Chicago.

Illinois counties included are:

Bureau; Cass; Champaign; Coles; De Witt; Douglas; Edgar; Ford; Fulton; Grundy; Iroquois; Kankakee; Kendall; Knox; La Salle; Livingston; Logan; Macon; Marshall; Mason; McDonough; McLean; Menard; Moultrie; Peoria; Piatt; Putnam; Schuyler; Stark; Tazewell; Vermilion; Warren; Will; Woodford; Boone; De Kalb; Lee; Ogle; Winnebago.

Visit ChicagoWeatherCenter.com for more details.

 

