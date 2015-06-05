Driver cited in Amtrak collision

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILMINGTON, Ill. (AP) — An Amtrak train headed to Chicago from San Antonio has slammed into a semitrailer at a crossing near the Illinois community of Wilmington.

Amtrak officials say no serious injuries have been reported at the scene of the crash Friday afternoon, about 60 miles southwest of Chicago.

The trailer of the truck was overturned and its contents were scattered along the tracks. The truck's cab separated from the trailer and ended up on the other side of the train.

None of the cars of the train left the track as a result of the accident.

The train, the Texas Eagle, left San Antonio Thursday. More than 200 people were aboard the train. They were being placed on buses to complete their journeys to Chicago.