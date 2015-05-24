Gunmen open fire at West Englewood house party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Four men opened fire at a house party in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood early Sunday morning after police say they were denied entrance.

Three were shot, including a 29-year-old woman who was shot in the chest and leg. She was taken to Holy Cross Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A 25-year-old man and a 39-year-old man were also shot. The 25-year-old was hit in the arm and is in stable condition at Holy Cross. The 39-year-old was hit in the chest and was taken in serious condition to John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital of Cook County.

Police say four unknown men surrounded a home in the 6100 block of South Honore Street after they were denied entry to the party there. They then fired shots into the crowd and fled.

Chicago Police are investigating the shooting. No arrests have been made.