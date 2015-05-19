Workers chase down alleged attacker in Lakeview

Posted 4:40 PM, May 19, 2015, by , Updated at 07:52PM, May 19, 2015
CHICAGO -- It was just before 10 p.m. Monday night when prosecutors say Jaleel Johnson followed a 21-year-old woman into the vestibule of her building in the 3100 block of Southport.

He allegedly grabbed her, pushed her to the ground and took off with her purse.

What 19-year-old Jaleel Johnson allegedly failed to take into account was the three People's Gas workers nearby.  They were working on a broken gas line.

The men heard the woman's screams and took them seriously. Police say they chased down Johnson to Schuba's Bar on the corner of Southport and Belmont and held him until police came.

Jaleel Johnson was in court Tuesday afternoon. His bond was set at $250,000.

