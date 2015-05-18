Woman pleads guilty to breaking into apartment, attempting to rape man in his sleep

Posted 3:00 PM, May 18, 2015, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Chantae Gilman.

SEATTLE — A woman has reportedly been sentenced to nine months in jail after she she was charged with breaking into a man’s apartment and raping him while he was asleep.

The Smoking Gun reports Chantae Gilman, 28, told prosecutors in a plea deal she “made a substantial step to have sexual intercourse” with the victim after breaking into his home back in 2013. She pleaded guilty to attempted rape and assault.

Gilman’s plea deal will require her to serve two years of probation upon release from custody, according to the report, and she will be forbidden from contacting the 32-year-old victim.

She will also be required to register as a sex offender.

The victim, who according to The Smoking Gun was identified as just “M.O.” in court documents, had come home from the birthday party of someone Gilman knew. When he awoke he found the woman on top of him, attempting to have sexual intercourse.

The man told police he told the woman to get off him, but she refused. Gilman continued to assault him until he was eventually able to break free.

“From a statistical standpoint, yes, it is atypical to have a female aggressor,” Seattle Police Detective Drew Fowler told KBOI. “But we work to hold all people responsible for their actions. The law is specifically written to be gender-equitable and we will charge anybody with a crime that they’re committed.”

Gilman initially told police she did not recall the incident and that she suffers from bipolar disorder, according to reports.

The Smoking Gun reported Gilman was pregnant with her third child at the time of the attack.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • Ryan

    What a load of garbage, if this happened the other way around its guaranteed the man would be getting far more than 9 months in prison with a bit of probation.

    Reply