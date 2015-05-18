× Woman pleads guilty to breaking into apartment, attempting to rape man in his sleep

SEATTLE — A woman has reportedly been sentenced to nine months in jail after she she was charged with breaking into a man’s apartment and raping him while he was asleep.

The Smoking Gun reports Chantae Gilman, 28, told prosecutors in a plea deal she “made a substantial step to have sexual intercourse” with the victim after breaking into his home back in 2013. She pleaded guilty to attempted rape and assault.

Gilman’s plea deal will require her to serve two years of probation upon release from custody, according to the report, and she will be forbidden from contacting the 32-year-old victim.

She will also be required to register as a sex offender.

The victim, who according to The Smoking Gun was identified as just “M.O.” in court documents, had come home from the birthday party of someone Gilman knew. When he awoke he found the woman on top of him, attempting to have sexual intercourse.

The man told police he told the woman to get off him, but she refused. Gilman continued to assault him until he was eventually able to break free.

“From a statistical standpoint, yes, it is atypical to have a female aggressor,” Seattle Police Detective Drew Fowler told KBOI. “But we work to hold all people responsible for their actions. The law is specifically written to be gender-equitable and we will charge anybody with a crime that they’re committed.”

Gilman initially told police she did not recall the incident and that she suffers from bipolar disorder, according to reports.

The Smoking Gun reported Gilman was pregnant with her third child at the time of the attack.