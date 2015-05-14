× Riot Fest pledging $30K donation to keep Humboldt Park beach open

Organizers of the 3-day music festival Riot Fest have been hearing a lot of complaints lately.

The concert in Chicago’s Humboldt Park left behind a lot of damaged grass thanks to the crowds and rain.

Repairs to the park are still being made.

For that reason, there’s a movement in the neighborhood to keep Riot Fest from coming back in 2015.

Organizers may now be trying to get on their good side.

The event is pledging to donate $30,000 toward keeping Humboldt Park beach open.

The beach is in danger of not opening when other Chicago beaches open.

“The beach is a hidden gem and oasis for West side residents, as many families in the area do not have the resources to travel to other well-funded city beaches. It also helps to keep our youth off the streets by giving them a place to hang out and keep cool during the summer,” Riot Fest founder Michael Petryshyn said in a statement on Wednesday.

The next Riot Fest is scheduled for September 11-13.