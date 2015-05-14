Riot Fest pledging $30K donation to keep Humboldt Park beach open
Organizers of the 3-day music festival Riot Fest have been hearing a lot of complaints lately.
The concert in Chicago’s Humboldt Park left behind a lot of damaged grass thanks to the crowds and rain.
Repairs to the park are still being made.
For that reason, there’s a movement in the neighborhood to keep Riot Fest from coming back in 2015.
Organizers may now be trying to get on their good side.
The event is pledging to donate $30,000 toward keeping Humboldt Park beach open.
The beach is in danger of not opening when other Chicago beaches open.
“The beach is a hidden gem and oasis for West side residents, as many families in the area do not have the resources to travel to other well-funded city beaches. It also helps to keep our youth off the streets by giving them a place to hang out and keep cool during the summer,” Riot Fest founder Michael Petryshyn said in a statement on Wednesday.
The next Riot Fest is scheduled for September 11-13.
2 comments
Al
I remember my parents taking my brother and I when we were kids (mid ’70s). We would go to Jewel, pickup some groceries and or small grill and have a picnic.
Ashley W
I wouldn’t call it an attempt to get on their good side. The Riot Fest promoters are always trying to help out the area, before all of this nonsense started. They’ve always posted strongly positive messages on their Twitter regarding the area, as well, when people suggest that Humbolt isn’t a safe place to be at. They’ve always conveyed a sense of support for the neighborhood for as long as they have been in the area.