Michigan couple with 12 sons welcome boy No. 13

ROCKFORD, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan couple with 12 sons already have kept the all-male streak alive with the birth of boy No. 13.

Jay Schwandt tells The Associated Press his wife Kateri gave birth Wednesday, four days after her due date.

The couple had said they were sticking to the tradition of not knowing the baby’s sex ahead of time.

The 40-year-old father confirmed the birth in a text message to The Associated Press. He also confirmed a post on Facebook saying he and his wife now “need to choose a name.”

The Schwandts live in Rockford, north of Grand Rapids.

Forty-year-old Kateri Schwandt says she has a lot of experience with large families, as one of 14 children herself.

Rockford family's 13th son, born May 13, to mom who was 13th sibling in her own family. What. http://t.co/NG9rFYJ787 pic.twitter.com/0LGAtZMxbv — Grand Rapids Press (@GRPress) May 14, 2015

In 2013, the entire Schwandt family joined WGN Morning News for an interview and some fun.