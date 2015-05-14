Michigan couple with 12 sons welcome boy No. 13

Posted 12:37 PM, May 14, 2015, by , Updated at 12:54PM, May 14, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ROCKFORD, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan couple with 12 sons already have kept the all-male streak alive with the birth of boy No. 13.

Jay Schwandt tells The Associated Press his wife Kateri gave birth Wednesday, four days after her due date.

The couple had said they were sticking to the tradition of not knowing the baby’s sex ahead of time.

The 40-year-old father confirmed the birth in a text message to The Associated Press. He also confirmed a post on Facebook saying he and his wife now “need to choose a name.”

The Schwandts live in Rockford, north of Grand Rapids.

Forty-year-old Kateri Schwandt says she has a lot of experience with large families, as one of 14 children herself.

In 2013, the entire Schwandt family joined WGN Morning News for an interview and some fun.

Watch their WGN-TV appearance in the video players below:

2 comments