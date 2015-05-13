Bulls’ Gasol plans to play in Game 6 against Cleveland

Posted 3:37 PM, May 13, 2015, by , Updated at 03:38PM, May 13, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls forward Pau Gasol plans to play in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The five-time All-Star has missed the past two games because of a strained left hamstring. But with Chicago down 3-2 and facing elimination at home on Thursday, Gasol says “I’ll be out there.”

He says he’s not sure “what percentage I’ll be able to play.”

The Bulls went through a film session on Wednesday. Gasol did some running and was seen taking free throws and jumpers.

He has been receiving treatment and exercising his leg, which started to bother him in Game 2. He left Game 3 after playing about 22 minutes.

